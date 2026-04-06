Russia Urges Talks, Slams “Ultimatums” as Trump Ramps Up Pressure on Iran



Moscow has called on Washington to abandon what it describes as “ultimatum-style rhetoric” and return to diplomacy, as tensions surrounding Iran continue to escalate.





On April 5 (local time), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged the United States to shift toward negotiations during a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. According to Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Lavrov expressed hope that ongoing international efforts to de-escalate the situation around Iran would succeed—but stressed this would only be possible if Washington “abandons ultimatums” and restores dialogue.





The remarks come amid heightened rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump, who a day earlier publicly pressured Iran via social media, demanding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz while issuing sharply worded warnings.





Russian sources also stated that both Lavrov and Araghchi called for an immediate halt to strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure, including the Bushehr nuclear power plant. Reports indicate the site has been targeted multiple times since the conflict escalated earlier this year, raising concerns over nuclear safety and regional stability.





Meanwhile, Russia’s state nuclear agency Rosatom is reportedly withdrawing its personnel from the facility, signaling growing risks on the ground.





The situation remains fluid, with diplomatic channels under strain and military tensions still unresolved.