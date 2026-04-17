Russia warns of ongoing U.S. military buildup peace talks may be a cover for ground invasion





Russia’s Security Council under Vladimir Putin has issued a high-level warning that the U.S. and Israel may be using ongoing peace talks as a strategic cover while preparing for a potential ground offensive into Iran.





Moscow claims movements by the Pentagon show continued deployment of troops and equipment into the Middle East, despite signals from Donald Trump that negotiations in Pakistan are set to resume within days.





Russian officials suggest the situation could escalate rapidly after April 22, when a two-week ceasefire is expected to expire, warning that any breakdown in talks may trigger a far more intense phase of conflict.





On the Iranian side, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf заявил that national unity has reached its peak since the February attacks, warning that Iran is ready to unleash a “rain of fire” against U.S. forces if a ground incursion occurs.





He further warned that any invasion would be met with strikes targeting energy infrastructure across the Gulf region, signaling a potentially severe regional escalation.