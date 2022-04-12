Russia was behind 2010 plane crash that killed 96 including Polish leader Lech Kaczynski, Warsaw government panel claims

The Warsaw government panel has claimed that Russia was behind a 2010 plane crash that killed 96 including the Polish leader Lech Kaczynski.

The latest report today released by the special commission alleges that the April 10, 2010 crash was caused by an intentional detonation of planted explosives.

The plane crash killed Mr. Kaczynski, the first lady, and 94 other members of the government and armed forces as well as many other prominent Polish figures.

Commission head Antoni Macierewicz today told a news conference that their deaths were caused by an ‘act of unlawful interference by the Russian side.’

Mr. Macierwicz, who in 2015-2018 served as defense minister in Poland’s right-wing government, added:’The main and indisputable proof of the interference was an explosion in the left-wing ? followed by an explosion in the plane’s centre.’

And he denied that there were any mistakes made by Polish pilots or crew members, despite there being bad weather at the time of the crash.

The new report repeats numerous previous allegations made by the commission, appointed by the government whose key figure is the main ruling Law and Justice party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the twin of the late president.

Yesterday, Polish President Andrzej Duda stood at Pilsudski Square to place a candle at the monument to the victims of the plane crash. It was part of the ceremonies commemorating the 12th anniversary of the crash.

Today’s new report comes as Russia’s war unleashed on Poland’s neighbouring country Ukraine rages on and amid current tense relations between Moscow and Warsaw.

Poland is supporting Ukraine in its battle against Russia and is calling for tough sanctions on Moscow after its February 24 invasion of Ukraine.