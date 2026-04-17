Russian Defense Ministry Issues Statement on Alleged European Drone Production Sites for Ukraine





On April 15, 2026, Russia’s Ministry of Defense released an official statement, accompanied by detailed lists, identifying what it claims are facilities in multiple European countries and other regions involved in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and their components for Ukraine.





The ministry stated that certain European governments had decided on March 26 to increase drone production and supplies to Ukraine, an action it described as an escalation that, in its view, risks further involvement of these nations in the ongoing conflict with Russia.The lists reportedly include specific company names and addresses in countries such as the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Poland, and the Czech Republic.





The Russian Defense Ministry indicated that the European public should be aware of these locations, which it characterized as sources of potential security concerns.





Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council and former president, commented on the release via X, stating that the list should be understood “literally” as “a list of potential targets for the Russian armed forces.” He further remarked that the timing of any potential strikes would depend on future developments, concluding with: “Sleep well, European partners!”





This development has been reported by several international news outlets as a significant rhetorical escalation from Moscow concerning Western military support for Ukraine. As of the time of this report, no strikes on the mentioned European sites have been reported.





Sources:•Official statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense (April 15, 2026)•Reuters: “Russia warns drone plans for Ukraine are pulling Europe deeper into war” (April 15, 2026)•TASS, Meduza, Euronews, and AP News coverage confirming the lists and Medvedev’s remarks