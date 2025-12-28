RUSSIAN FM DOUBLES DOWN: TAIWAN’S PART OF CHINA, JAPAN BETTER RETHINK THAT MILITARY PUSH



Russia’s FM Sergei Lavrov recalled that Moscow is dead set against any Taiwan independence (of course, they are).





He’s straight-up calling the island an “inseparable part” of China.



And Japan? He’s telling them to pump the brakes on that militarization shift, think hard about the risks they’re stirring up in the region.





This comes during amped-up tensions.



Think China’s military drills around Taiwan, Japan’s beefing up its defenses with record budgets and new strike capabilities, all while cozying closer to the U.S.





Lavrov’s basically echoing the Russia-China bromance, slamming what they see as Western meddling.



It’s a loud signal of the deepening Moscow-Beijing axis against U.S. allies like Japan and Taiwan supporters.





With Russia’s Ukraine mess still raging, this could crank up Indo-Pacific heat, making alliances shakier and raising odds of missteps in hotspots like the South China Sea or East China Sea.





Japan’s ditching pure pacifism for real muscle.



New jets, missiles, you name it.



China is eyeing Taiwan reunification by force if needed.





Lavrov’s words? Fuel on the fire, reminding everyone the Cold War is back, but with nukes and hypersonics in play.



Source: TASS, Devdiscourse