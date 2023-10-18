Russian helicopters damaged by Ukrainian airstrikes

Ukraine says it used an air strike to destroy nine Russian helicopters in two cities that are occupied by Russia in eastern Ukraine.

According to a special forces statement, the cities of Berdyansk and Luhansk were attacked and some important military equipment, including an air defense system and a storage place for weapons, were damaged.

Many Russian soldiers were killed or hurt in the mission, stated the report.

No one else has confirmed the attack, and the Russian military has not said anything about it.

Vladimir Rogov, who was chosen by Russia to be the governor of the captured area in Zaporizhzhia region, announced that the air defense systems were able to stop enemy rockets in Berdyansk. They are currently investigating any injuries or damage and will inform us later.

However, there is a video on a social media account that supports Russia, which has not been confirmed, that shows explosions and rockets flying in a place called Berdyansk. In the video, a voice explains that a storage area for ammunition has been bombed.

A Russian blogger recently wrote about an assault on an airfield using American-made ATACMS rockets. The attack caused significant damage and resulted in casualties of both people and technology, according to the blogger.

Berdyansk is about 85km (or 53 miles) from the closest area of conflict, while Luhansk is nearly 100km away.

Fights are still happening between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Avdiivka, Kupyansk, and Lyman. Russian forces have been attacking these towns heavily lately.

Emergency services in Ukraine have reported that a dormitory building was destroyed in an attack by Russia on the city of Slovyansk. There are currently two people who are believed to be trapped under the debris.

In Odesa, the people in charge say that parts from Russian flying machines that were destroyed have harmed a club for boats and some boats themselves, but nobody was hurt.

Ukraine is attempting to reclaim land in the eastern and southern parts of the country that Russia has taken over. They have started a large-scale attack, but their progress has been slow.

It has also frequently attacked Russia’s positions in the air in order to weaken Moscow’s war effort.