Russian Oil Back in Demand as Middle East Burns



As tensions escalate across the Middle East, global oil markets are shifting rapidly.





With supply routes under threat…particularly around the Strait of Hormuz…crude prices have surged above $80 per barrel. The renewed instability is now pushing major buyers to reconsider alternative suppliers.





India, one of the world’s largest oil importers, is reportedly weighing increased purchases of discounted Russian crude as concerns grow over disruptions from Iran and the wider Gulf region.





However, while higher global prices benefit Moscow on paper, Russia’s export infrastructure has faced pressure from drone attacks and harsh winter conditions, limiting how much it can fully capitalize on the rally.





Key Developments:

• Middle East conflict fuels supply fears

• Oil prices spike above $80 per barrel

• India and Asian refiners reassess Russian imports

• Russia still constrained by sanctions and logistical challenges





Global energy markets remain volatile as geopolitical tensions reshape trade flows.