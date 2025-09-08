Russian overnight attack on Ukraine kills three, including infant, and sets government building ablaze





A devastating Russian attack struck Kyiv overnight, killing three people, including an infant, and igniting fires across the capital, Ukrainian officials confirmed early Sunday.





The assault targeted residential and government infrastructure, with the government building among the structures engulfed in flames.





According to Kyiv’s local authorities, the barrage caused widespread damage, with scores of buildings set ablaze and emergency services scrambling to contain the fires and rescue survivors.





The loss of an infant in the attack has intensified the sense of grief and outrage in the city, as civilians bear the brunt of the escalating conflict.





Preliminary reports suggest the attack involved a combination of missile and drone strikes, though officials have yet to release detailed information on the weaponry used.





The government building, a symbolic target, sustained significant damage, further straining Ukraine’s already embattled capital.





Residents described scenes of chaos as explosions lit up the night sky, forcing families to seek shelter. Emergency response teams worked through the early hours to extinguish fires and provide medical aid to the injured.





The exact number of casualties is still being verified, but the attack marks one of the deadliest strikes on Kyiv in recent months.





Ukrainian officials condemned the attack as a deliberate escalation targeting civilians and critical infrastructure.