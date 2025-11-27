Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday the possibility of constructing Kyrgyzstan’s first nuclear power plant.





During a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, Putin said that advanced small modular reactor technology could be used in the new nuclear power plant.





“Rosatom (Russian nuclear industry company) is implementing a large-scale reclamation program for uranium mining sites (in Kyrgyzstan). The possibility of constructing the republic’s first nuclear power plant using advanced Russian technology—small modular reactor technology—is being explored, which, I emphasize, meets the most stringent safety and environmental protection requirements,” Putin noted.





He also said that Russia and Kyrgyzstan are planning to build a large solar power plant in the Issyk-Kul region, in eastern Kyrgyzstan.



Meanwhile, in northern Kyrgyzstan, a new modern combined heat and power plant will be built, the Russian leader noted.





Bilateral agreements



During his state visit to Kyrgyzstan, Putin also said Moscow and Bishkek are set to sign a package of major agreements covering trade, economic, educational and migration fields.





Putin said a “joint policy statement” was ready for signature, outlining priorities to further strengthen the alliance and strategic partnership between the two countries.





“The agenda for our talks is quite extensive,” he said, noting that the intergovernmental documents represent “key objectives” for expanding cooperation across multiple areas.





Putin added that Russia values its relationship with Kyrgyzstan, stressing that bilateral ties continue to advance “based on mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests.”





“My colleagues and I are very pleased to be in friendly Kyrgyzstan,” he said, adding that his visit comes ahead of a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) Collective Security Council.





Moscow, Bishkek trade in national currencies



Putin also noted that Russia and Kyrgyzstan conduct around 97% of payments in their national currencies.





He underlined that both countries are exploring new options for organizing “mutual settlements.”



“Russia is Kyrgyzstan’s leading trade and economic partner. Last year, trade turnover increased by 13.6% to a record $4.1 billion. It also increased by another 17% between January and September,” said Putin, adding that Russian investments reached almost $2 billion.





Meanwhile, Sadyr Japarov announced that the number of Russian companies in Kyrgyzstan increased to 1,800 last year.



Putin arrived in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek on Tuesday. The Kyrgyz presidential statement said the two leaders will pay particular attention to strengthening trade and economic ties, expanding investment and industrial cooperation, developing military-technical and cultural-humanitarian cooperation, as well as discussing regional security issues.





Putin’s visit coincides with the upcoming summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, which will take place in Bishkek on Nov. 27.