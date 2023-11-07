Russian rockets kill Ukrainian soldiers during military awards ceremony

Over 20 Ukrainian soldiers were killed when Russian missiles hit a military awards ceremony in a city on the frontlines in eastern Ukraine.

Twenty-eight soldiers from the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade were killed when missiles hit an awards ceremony in the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 50 soldiers and civilians were injured in the incident.

Ukrainian MP Aleksey Kucherenko posted on Facebook that 28 people lost their lives and over 53 got injured. However, the exact number of casualties has not been officially confirmed yet.

According to sources, the soldiers from the assault brigade came together in the village near the battlefront to celebrate Missile Forces Day.

Ruslan Kaganets, leader of the Solnyshko volunteer group, said: ‘The Russians attacked while our team was in line, and many officers and soldiers got hurt or killed. ‘

President Zelensky said that they will investigate the deaths of the soldiers.

He said: ‘This is a sad event that didn’t have to happen. ‘ What is most important is to find out exactly what happened and make sure it doesn’t happen again in the future.

Viktor Mykyta, who is in charge of Zakarpattia state administration, has requested that people in the region avoid participating in any fun activities, concerts, or other events as they mourn.

The attack might have used missiles that are able to carry nuclear weapons, and these missiles are already in Belarus, which is a country next to us.

They can carry weapons, can travel more than 300 miles, and can go really fast at 5,320 mph.

The Iskander missiles are heavy at four tonnes and are quite long, measuring 23 feet. They are launched from a vehicle that requires a three-person crew.