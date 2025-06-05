Russian Security Council Secretary arrives in Pyongyang for talks with North Korea president Kim Jong Un.

There is going to be an interesting round of talks between two of the world’s most powerful countries, North Korea and Russia.

Earlier today, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has landed safely in Pyongyang to hold talks with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

The meeting between Sergei Shoigu and Kim Jong Un is aimed to strengthen the existing ties between the two countries.

Sources close to us revealed the talk will focuses on military cooperation, including North Korean troop deployments in Ukraine and honoring their contributions in Kursk.

This aligns with both nations’ efforts to counter Western sanctions and influence, potentially escalating tensions with the U.S. and South Korea.

North Korea has been a significant supporter of Russia and recent revelations claim a huge supply to back them in their ongoing war with Ukraine.

It was alleged that North Korea supplied artillery, ballistic missiles, and up to 12,000 troops for the Ukraine conflict, with an additional 3,000 troops reportedly sent to Russia in early 2025