Russian warship docks in Eritrea port

In a rare visit, a Russian navy warship has arrived at Eritrea’s main Red Sea port of Massawa, amid tension in the region caused by Iran-backed Houthi militants.

Senior Eritrean military chiefs and officials were there to welcome the ship, the Marshal Shaposhinkov, as it docked on Thursday,

Russia’s ambassador to Eritrea was also present.

According to Eritrea’s Minister of Information Yemane Gebre Meskel, the frigate belongs to Russia’s Pacific Fleet.

He said, in a post on X, that it was there to mark the “30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Russia and Eritrea”.

A US naval task force is deployed in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to protect commercial and military ships sailing up and down the vital trade route from Houthi attacks.

Eritrea has always viewed Western military presence in the region with suspicion. The Horn of Africa nation has recently forged closer ties with Moscow.

The Houthis, who control northern Yemen, have been attacking ships passing through the Red Sea in response to the war in Gaza. The militants are part of the “axis of resistance” against Israel.

Despite Houthi claims that they only target ships connected to Israel, they appear to have been attacking other vessels with no links to the country.

In January, US and British warships began striking Houthi targets in retaliation to missile and drone launches by the militants.