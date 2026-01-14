RUSSIA’S NEW STRATEGY: DISPOSABLE AGENTS FROM UKRAINE





Russia is now allegedly sending low-level operatives, many with Ukrainian passports, to carry out sabotage missions across Europe.





They’re being called “disposable agents,” cheap, expendable, and easily disavowed.



If they fail? Moscow shrugs. If they succeed? Chaos, deniability, and no fingerprints.





These “spies” are often people lured with cash, coerced, or misled, and some don’t even know who they’re really working for.





Either way, it’s potentially making Europe’s internal security nightmare a lot more complicated.





So far, the Kremlin has denied Western allegations of a growing campaign of sabotage.



Source: Sky News