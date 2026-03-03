Breaking News : Russia’s Rosatom Halts All Operations at Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant Contact Lost with Iranian Nuclear Leadership as Staff Evacuations Begin





In a dramatic escalation amid ongoing US-Israeli strikes on Iran, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom has suspended all work at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant Iran’s only operating nuclear facility, built and maintained with Russian expertise.



Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev confirmed:

Operations at the plant and construction of additional units have been fully halted due to the intensifying conflict.





Explosions are audible just kilometers from the site perimeter, though the plant itself has not been directly hit.

Contact has been completely lost with the leadership of Iran’s entire nuclear industry, leaving no clear information on the status of other Iranian nuclear facilities.





Evacuations are actively underway: Nearly 100 Rosatom personnel, family members (including children), and non-essential staff have already been safely removed. An additional 150–200 employees at Bushehr are scheduled for evacuation as soon as the situation permits. Around 639 Russian specialists remain on site for now.





The IAEA has reported no damage or radiation leaks at Bushehr or other Iranian nuclear sites so far, but regional communication blackouts persist.





This unfolding crisis raises serious concerns about nuclear safety in the heart of the Middle East conflict.





Sources:

Direct statements from Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev, reported by APA (Moscow bureau), Interfax, RIA Novosti/TASS, Reuters, and The Jerusalem Post (March 3, 2026).