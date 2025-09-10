Ruth Dante appointed  Deputy High Commissioner in South Africa

ZAMBIA HIGH COMMISSION IN SA WELCOMES NEW APPOINTEES



….. an embodiment of President Hakainde Hichilema’a vision for an inclusive government.





The Zambia High Commission in South Africa extends a warm welcome to two distinguished appointees who have joined our esteemed Mission.





Ms. Ruth Dante, the newly appointed Deputy High Commissioner, reported for duty on September 8, 2025, bringing her wealth of experience and expertise to the role.





In a powerful demonstration of President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to inclusivity, Mr. Francis Chishala , a seasoned civil servant and advocate for disability rights, has been appointed as the First Secretary Education. Mr. Chishala remarkable journey is a testament to his unwavering determination and resilience.





The Zambia High Commission proudly celebrates Mr. Chishala’s appointment, that embodies the President’s vision for a government that values diversity, promotes equality, and empowers all citizens to reach their full potential.





Together, Ms. Dante and Mr. Chishala join a team committed to advancing Zambia’s interests and promoting the country’s values of inclusivity, diversity, and social justice.





We look forward to working with them and harnessing their collective expertise to drive progress and excellence in our Mission.