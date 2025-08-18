Ruto Declares War on Corrupt MPs: ‘We are not going to shame them; we are going to arrest them,’

President William Ruto has announced that the government will apprehend and prosecute all leaders, particularly Members of Parliament and Senators, who have been soliciting and receiving bribes to perform their legislative duties.





Speaking on Monday during a joint parliamentary group meeting between the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and the Orange Democratic Movement party, the visibly angry Head of State read the riot act to lawmakers following reports that a majority of them, particularly at the committee level, had been demanding bribes to influence outcomes.





According to Ruto, he receives raw intelligence regularly and is reliably informed that some lawmakers have been consistently taking bribes.

“They are collecting money in the name of Parliament, and sometimes that money never gets to Parliament. Instead, it ends up in the pockets of a few individuals. We are not going to shame them; we are going to arrest them,” Ruto said.

There are MPs collecting money on behalf of Parliament. We are going to arrest them – Ruto pic.twitter.com/z04Koa3lpp — Kenyans.co.ke (@Kenyans) August 18, 2025





Ruto referenced the Anti-Money Laundering Bill passed by the House a few weeks ago, noting that cheques were used in an attempt to influence the outcome of the Bill.





The Head of State indicated that there was one of the lawmakers from the Senate who, for instance, had obtained a total of Ksh150 million to influence the outcome of a matter before the House. However, he did not disclose the name.





”I am a consumer of raw intelligence. Do you, for example, know that a few members of the House here received upto Ksh10 million to pass the Anti-Money Laundering Bill? Do you know that? Did you get the money?” Ruto posed.

Adding that, ”There are people who are destroying the credibility of the Parliament. Some of the time, that money never gets to Parliament: it only gets to a few people.”





He expressed frustration at the growing impunity, warning that this culture of corruption had to come to an end.





According to the President, the time had come for the government to decisively confront and eradicate the vice. He affirmed that no one would be spared, regardless of their political affiliation or seniority.