Rwanda is establishing the National Defence University (NDU), a specialized institution merging military, police, and intelligence colleges to create a unified training system for senior security leaders. The initiative, aimed at strengthening strategic expertise and national security, will have President Paul Kagame as its Chancellor.





Structure: The NDU integrates existing training centres, including military, police, and intelligence institutions, into a single, high-level educational entity.





Purpose: It aims to streamline training, fostering a shared, strategic approach to national security among leaders in the RDF (Rwanda Defence Force), National Police, and intelligence services.





Chancellor Role: President Paul Kagame is appointed as the Chancellor, tasked with providing strategic direction.





Goal: The university is designed to enhance expertise in strategy and leadership to combat modern security threats.





The establishment of this university is part of Rwanda’s efforts to develop specialized, high-level education in defense, security, and research. The move reflects a broader strategy to boost the efficiency and professionalism of its top security leadership.