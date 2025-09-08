Rwanda makes history launching Africa’s first self-flying air taxi

Rwanda launched Africa’s first public flight of a self-flying electric air taxi during the Aviation Africa 2025 Summit in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.

The two-day summit, which opened on Thursday, saw the EHang EH216-S — a pilotless electric vertical takeoff and landing or eVTOL aircraft — being demonstrated in the presence of investors, aviation experts and regulators from across the African continent.

“Today, for the first time in Africa, a self-flying air taxi has taken to the skies,” Rwanda President Paul Kagame said. “We are very happy to be part of this demonstration and look forward to seeing what comes next.”

The showcase positions Rwanda as a leader in the advancement of air mobility technology on the continent.

Rwanda and China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) partnered to launch the self-flying electric air taxi.

The country hopes that this technology will help with urban traffic congestion, enhance connectivity to remote areas, and create awareness about environmentally sustainable transportation solutions.

“Rwanda is actively building a future where our cities are more connected and our economy is more dynamic through innovative transport solutions,” Minister of Infrastructure Jimmy Gasore is quoted as saying.

“By collaborating on this historic flight, we are not only showcasing the future of aviation but also demonstrating our dedication to fostering a safe, progressive regulatory environment for advanced air mobility,” the minister said.

Rwanda’s air mobility market is showing promise following its success in pioneering drone delivery services. The government now hopes to attract investment and technology partners to that market.

“We are proud to support Rwanda’s vision of becoming a pioneer in aviation technology,” Huang Qilin, director general of road and bridge corporation’s Rwanda office, said.

Huang said the pilotless air taxi can cruise at 100 km/h, get to a top speed of 130 km/h, and has a range of 35 km with a flight time of about 21 minutes.

EHang partnered with CRBC to help introduce the first successful African flight of its EH216-S eVTOL aircraft in Kigali