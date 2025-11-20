Rwanda to end “Visit Rwanda” partnership with Arsenal after eight seasons

Rwanda has announced that it will conclude its long-standing “Visit Rwanda” partnership with English Premier League club Arsenal, bringing an end to the eight-season sleeve-sponsorship deal in June 2026.

The decision comes as Rwanda seeks to refocus its tourism strategy on rapidly growing markets, particularly in the United States and Spain, aiming to attract more visitors and diversify its global outreach.



This strategic shift follows recent sponsorship agreements with major American sports franchises, including the Los Angeles Clippers of the NBA and the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL, signaling Rwanda’s intent to strengthen its visibility in key international markets.

Since its launch, the “Visit Rwanda” campaign has been instrumental in promoting Rwanda as a tourism destination to millions of football fans worldwide, combining sport with national branding.

Officials from Rwanda’s tourism board emphasized that the conclusion of the Arsenal partnership does not mark the end of the campaign, but rather a recalibration toward new, high-impact markets that align with Rwanda’s evolving economic and tourism priorities.

Analysts say the move reflects a broader trend in global sports sponsorship, where nations increasingly use major league partnerships to reach specific international audiences and stimulate investment and tourism.

Rwanda’s collaboration with Arsenal has been widely regarded as one of the most innovative and high-profile national tourism campaigns in football, and its conclusion will mark the end of a significant chapter in the country’s sports-marketing history.