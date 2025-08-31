Rwanda welcomes first group of migrants deported from US under new agreement



Seven migrants deported from the United States arrived in Rwanda in mid-August, marking the first transfer under a controversial agreement between the two nations, Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo announced Thursday.





The deal, finalized earlier this month, allows Rwanda to accept up to 250 deportees as part of the Trump administration’s push to relocate undocumented migrants to third countries.





Makolo confirmed that the initial group of seven vetted migrants is being supported by an international organization, with visits from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Rwandan social services. “Three of the individuals have expressed a desire to return to their home countries, while four wish to stay and build lives in Rwanda,” she said, adding that those staying will receive workforce training, healthcare, and accommodation to aid their integration.





The agreement, which echoes a failed 2022 UK-Rwanda migrant deal, has drawn scrutiny from human rights groups. Critics warn that deporting migrants to third countries like Rwanda, which has faced allegations of human rights abuses, risks violating international law if individuals face potential harm. Rwanda, however, maintains it is a safe destination, citing its history of hosting refugees and its post-1994 genocide recovery under President Paul Kagame.





Rwanda is the third African nation, after South Sudan and Eswatini, to accept US deportees. The US has also secured a similar deal with Uganda, which stipulates that deportees must not have criminal records or be unaccompanied minors. Details of Rwanda’s arrangement, including any financial incentives, remain undisclosed, though a Rwandan official hinted at a US grant, according to Reuters.





The Trump administration defends the policy as necessary to address illegal immigration, particularly when home countries refuse to accept deportees. However, the secretive nature of these deals and Rwanda’s human rights record continue to fuel debate over the ethics and legality of third-country deportations.