Rwandan pact addresses legal issues – Cleverly

The person in charge of keeping the UK safe says a new agreement with Rwanda solves the problems the UK’s highest court had with the government’s plan, which the court said was not allowed last month.

The court said that the plan to send migrants to Rwanda could cause problems with people’s rights.

James Cleverly said that Rwanda had promised to keep people safe when they come to the country.

The policy is part of the government’s plan to stop migrants from coming to England by crossing the English Channel in small boats.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that stopping the boats is one of the five most important things for his government before the next general election.

The plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, announced in April 2022 by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has been delayed many times because of legal problems. No asylum seekers have been sent to Rwanda yet.

The highest court in the UK said no to the policy because they were not sure if the Rwandan government would follow a law called non-refoulment.

The rule says that a country cannot send back people seeking asylum to their home country if it would be dangerous for them.

After the decision, Mr. Sunak said his government will make a new agreement with Rwanda and create new laws to show that the country is secure.

The new law is expected to be brought to Parliament this week.

Legal worries in a courtroom.

Mr Cleverly went to Kigali and signed a new important agreement with Rwanda’s foreign affairs minister Vincent Biruta on Tuesday.

He is the third person in charge of the home department to visit Rwanda, after Priti Patel and Suella Braverman.

The British government says the new agreement makes sure that people moved to Rwanda are safe and won’t be sent back to a place where they could be harmed.

The agreement creates a new group of judges from different countries who are experts in asylum cases. They will listen to and decide on individual cases.

The government says a committee will watch over Rwanda’s asylum system. This committee will have more power to enforce the rules.

The government says a committee will create a way for people who have moved and their lawyers to report problems.

At a press meeting, Mr Cleverly said that Rwanda is a safe country. He also stated that he believes the treaty satisfies the concerns of the judges in the Supreme Court.

He said that this would be shown in the country’s laws very soon.

The asylum policy has already cost the UK government at least £140 million. Cleverly said the UK has not paid Rwanda any extra money for the new treaty.

The home secretary said he doesn’t see any good reason to doubt Rwanda’s ability to handle asylum cases. He wants the program to start as soon as possible.

He said Rwanda is known for being kind and was not happy about the way people were criticizing Rwanda.

Rwanda’s foreign affairs minister said that the UK may have blocked the asylum policy because of their own political issues.

But Biruta said that there is always a way to make any system made by people better, whether it is from Rwanda or Britain.

“We worked on this treaty because of this reason. ” To ensure we can make our asylum system better and have a fair and clear asylum system in place.

Conservative members of parliament who have strong beliefs are pushing Mr Sunak to stop boats carrying migrants from coming into the country.

In 2022, over 45,700 people came to the UK by crossing the Channel, the most ever recorded.