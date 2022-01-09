Home Sport Football Rwandan Salima Mukansanga is set to become the first woman ever to... SportFootball Rwandan Salima Mukansanga is set to become the first woman ever to officiate as a center referee at the AFCON January 9, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Rwandan Salima Mukansanga is set to become the first woman ever to officiate as a center referee at the AFCON when it kicks off on Sunday in Cameroon. She previously refereed games In the Olympics, FIFA Women’s World Cup, AWCON, CAFWCL LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.