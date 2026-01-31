S333X FOR GRADES IN ZAMBIAN UNIVERSITIES REACH ALARMING LEVELS – PHIRI





ZAMBIAN engineer Xhuzwayo Phiri has described the alleged conduct as an abuse of authority that turns universities into spaces of sexual exploitation rather than learning.





Allegations that some university lecturers are demanding sexual favours from students in exchange for grades have sparked serious concern over safety and academic integrity in Zambia’s higher learning institutions.





“When lecturers use their power to sexually manipulate students, universities stop being centres of learning and become environments of exploitation,” Phiri said.





Phiri cited a case involving a final-year female student who allegedly faces threats of failing grades after refusing a lecturer’s sexual advances, noting that many victims remain silent due to fear of retaliation and lack of protection.





“In such situations, consent becomes meaningless because a grade represents a student’s future,” he said.



Beyond the personal trauma suffered by students, Phiri has warned that the practice undermines national education standards by rewarding grades based on sexual compliance rather than merit.





“When grades can be sold, qualifications lose credibility and the country pays the price,” Phiri said.





He calls on government and university authorities to take firm action through secure reporting systems, victim protection and strict disciplinary measures against offenders, warning that failure to act risks long-term damage to the education system.



Zambian Post 31 January 2026