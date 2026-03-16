S33XUAL FAVORS FOR ADOPTION CLAIMS EMERGE AHEAD OF AUGUST ELECTIONS

SEXUAL FAVORS FOR ADOPTION CLAIMS EMERGE AHEAD OF AUGUST ELECTIONS



By Nelson Zulu



Gender Division Permanent Secretary Mainga Kabika has disclosed that her office is receiving numerous reports of female aspiring candidates allegedly being sexually enticed by some political party officials in exchange for adoption ahead of the August general elections.





Speaking during the 4th Annual National Conference of Prosecutors, held under the theme “Prosecutors as Sentinels of Democracy: Ensuring Inclusivity, Electoral Integrity and the Rule of Law,” Ms. Kabika said the development is concerning and has called for stronger inter-agency collaboration to address sexual and gender-related offences linked to the electoral process.





Ms. Kabika has proposed the establishment of a C5-type task force to fast-track investigations and prosecution of such cases during the election period.





She added that her office is also equipping women with skills in evidence gathering to help ensure that reported cases are properly documented and pursued through the justice system.





At the same event, Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri has urged prosecutors to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and impartiality as the country approaches the 2026 general election.





Mr. Phiri warned that prosecutorial integrity will be tested during the electoral period, noting that election seasons often bring a surge in allegations of irregularities, violence and misinformation, stressing the importance of evidence-based, timely and impartial handling of such matters.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has called for the use of diversified tools to combat emerging electoral offences.





Mr. Kabesha also urged legal practitioners to ensure quick and professional disposal of election-related cases, noting that such matters often arise in emotionally charged environments.



PHOENIX NEWS