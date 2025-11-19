SA Authorities declare full security readiness ahead of G20 Summit

Authorities declare full security readiness ahead of G20 Summit



South African authorities have confirmed full readiness for the upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit, warning that anyone attempting to breach security measures will face the “full might of the law.”





The summit, taking place for the first time on African soil, will be held at the Nasrec Expo Centre from Friday, 21 November, to Monday, 24 November.





The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) said a comprehensive five-pillar security strategy is in place, including intelligence gathering, high-visibility policing, combat-ready response with support from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), reactive case management, and public awareness campaigns.





A strict lockdown around the venue will restrict access to accredited individuals, with all vehicles subject to thorough inspection.





Authorities have also announced major traffic disruptions along the N1, N12, R21, N3, R24, and M1 highways during convoy movements, as well as a no-fly zone for unauthorized aircraft. Residents and visitors are urged to follow official guidance and cooperate with law enforcement.





South Africa assumed the G20 Presidency in December 2024, under the theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.” The summit aims to highlight Africa’s development priorities, including debt sustainability and climate finance, at the centre of global economic discussions.





Officials say the event will leverage lessons from previous large-scale operations, such as the 2010 FIFA World Cup, to ensure a safe and secure summit.