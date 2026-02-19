BREAKING: RUNAWAY RHYTHMS! SA CALLS IN INTERPOL TO HUNT ZIM STAR MALLOTI





South Africa has turned to Interpol in a dramatic bid to track down Zimbabwean musician Malloti, who is wanted in connection with a 2017 armed robbery case in the Western Cape.





The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed on Thursday that it has formally contacted the international policing body to trace the fugitive’s whereabouts, marking the first step in what could become a high-profile extradition battle.





Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila revealed that prosecutors have now received the full police docket and wasted no time in launching the international tracing process. Once Malloti is located, South Africa is expected to proceed with a formal extradition request to bring him back to face the serious charges.





Interpol, which coordinates law enforcement efforts across multiple countries, has now been drawn into the cross-border manhunt setting the stage for a legal showdown with international spotlight.