SA COURT YET TO SET NEW ECL CASE DATE



THE Supreme Court of South Africa is yet to set a date for hearing the lawsuit in which the Lungu family is challenging the court’s decision to order the repatriation of former President Edgar Lungu’s body back home.





Lawyers representing former First Lady Esther Lungu told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on Friday that the foreign court has not announced the date for hearing of the case.





Charles Changano, one of the lawyers, said this when he applied for an adjournment in a case in which Mrs Lungu and others are charged with theft of motor vehicles.





Mr Changano told journalists that the matter involving his client was heard in chambers before being adjourned to a later date since she is still abroad.





“We said we do not know the date of burial and the Supreme Court in South Africa has not yet given a date to the hearing of the case on the late President’s repatriation of the remains to Zambia for burial. We also said that we do not know how far negotiations have gone between the late President’s family and the Zambian government,” Mr Changano said.





He explained that the defence consequently applied for a 30 day adjournment.



The case will now come up on December 29 for mention.



Zambia Daily Mail