SA Deputy President Paul Mashatile to be fined R10,000 for not declaring diamond gift from Louis Liebenberg

Paul Mashatile to be fined R10,000 for not declaring diamond gift from Louis Liebenberg





Deputy President Paul Mashatile is facing a R10,000 fine and formal reprimand after Parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests found he failed to declare a diamond gifted to his wife by businessman Louis Liebenberg.





The complaint, received in March, alleged that Mashatile breached the parliamentary code by not listing the gift in the confidential section of his financial disclosures. The code requires MPs to declare gifts received by immediate family members.





Mashatile claimed he was awaiting a valuation of the diamond before declaring it and has since handed it over to the National Prosecuting Authority.





However, the committee ruled that ethical conduct required disclosure regardless of appraisal status.





The recommendation will be submitted to the National Assembly for implementation.