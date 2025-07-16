SA Govt on high alert over potential coup threat, Ntshavheni assures Parliament

Government on high alert over potential coup threat, Ntshavheni assures Parliament





Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has revealed that government intelligence has picked up a potential threat of an attempt to overthrow South Africa’s government.





Speaking after presenting her department’s budget vote in Parliament, Ntshavheni said the security cluster made up of all relevant safety structures is actively monitoring the situation and has put preventative measures in place.





“We’ve identified a potential risk of a coup d’état. There are plans and systems in place to counter this and keep South Africans safe,” said Ntshavheni.





She assured MPs and the public that the country’s security is not at risk, emphasizing the government’s commitment to stability despite the heightened political climate and recent drama involving the police ministry.





The announcement comes as the country faces a volatile period, with several ongoing investigations and political tensions escalating.