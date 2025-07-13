SA Police minister Senzo Mchunu seeks special leave amid criminal allegations

Police minister Senzo Mchunu seeks special leave amid criminal allegations





Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu, has requested special leave from President Cyril Ramaphosa as pressure mounts for his resignation following explosive allegations linking him to criminal elements, report TimesLIVE.





The request comes in the wake of serious accusations by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who claimed Mchunu interfered with police operations and maintained ties with individuals involved in organized crime.





Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu orchestrated the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team, a unit established in 2018 to investigate politically motivated murders in KwaZulu-Natal.





The commissioner claimed that 121 case files were removed without authorization, stalling critical investigations.





Mkhwanazi further accused Mchunu of having connections with businessman Brown Mogotsi and Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, a tenderpreneur currently on trial for money laundering and attempted murder, alleging their financial support fueled Mchunu’s political ambitions.





The Democratic Alliance (DA), uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have filed criminal complaints against Mchunu, accusing him of misleading Parliament about his relationship with Mogotsi.





Mchunu initially denied knowing Mogotsi but later admitted to that he considered him a “comrade” from the North West province, intensifying public and political scrutiny.





President Ramaphosa has described the allegations as a “grave national security concern” and promised urgent attention.





As South Africans await Ramaphosa’s decision, expected tonight, Sunday, the controversy continues to erode public trust in the nation’s law enforcement leadership.