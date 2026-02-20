SA Police Seize Luxury Car Fitted With Illegal Sirens Fleeing Chatunga Mugabe’s Hyde Park House With Helper Inside

SA Police Seize Luxury Car Found Trying To Leave Chatunga Mugabe’s Hyde Park House With Helper

JOHANNESBURG – In a dramatic twist that has exposed gaping security failures at an active crime scene, South African police have seized a luxury vehicle fitted with illegal police sirens that was caught fleeing the Hyde Park residence of Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe – with the suspect’s helper among three occupants inside – as officers returned to discover the property had been left completely unguarded for hours.

The stunning development unfolded on Thursday evening as police returned to the scene of the afternoon shooting that left a 23-year-old gardener fighting for his life in hospital. According to multiple sources at the scene, officers witnessed the vehicle attempting to make a hasty exit from the property just as they arrived, raising explosive questions about why the crime scene was left unsecured in the first place.

Sirens Blazing: Illegal Police Equipment Found On Getaway Car

The vehicle, now impounded by authorities, was discovered to be equipped with unauthorised police equipment that has left law enforcement officials stunned. eNCA reporter Heidi Giokos, who was at the scene, provided real-time updates on the dramatic turn of events.

“When police arrived for the second time, this car was leaving with 3 occupants inside. One being the helper. The car is also fitted with white lights and a siren. This is illegal,” Giokos reported.

The discovery has raised serious questions about what other equipment might be in the Mugabe household’s vehicle collection. SABC News journalist Chriselda Lewis confirmed the seizure, posting:

“Police have now seized this car, at the premises of the son of former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe. It is apparently fitted with white lights. Cops came across this vehicle leaving the premises as they were returning here to continue looking for the missing gun. Apparently, two men and a woman were occupants.”

Further investigation revealed the violation was more severe than initially thought. Lewis later updated her report:

“This vehicle is also apparently fitted with a police siren.”

According to Giokos, police clarified that while white lights are permissible when installed by security companies, the siren constitutes a serious regulatory breach.

“But the sirens aren’t. It’s a police siren that’s only authorised for SAPS,” she reported.

A Troubled History Of Road-Related Violence

This is not the first time Chatunga Mugabe has found himself in hot water involving vehicles and confrontations on South African roads. UK-based Zimbabwean Investigative journalist Maynard Manyowa revealed a chilling pattern of behaviour linked to the former first family’s son.

“He actually has a couple of vehicles with blue lights and police sirens. Just last month they beat a driver who cut them off to a pulp and confiscated his gadgets on Rivonia Road,” Manyowa posted on X.

‘

The revelation has sent shockwaves through social media, with users questioning how the Mugabe family has managed to operate vehicles with restricted police equipment for so long without intervention. The Rivonia Road incident, which allegedly occurred just weeks ago, paints a picture of escalating violence and impunity.

Social media users have been quick to point out the apparent inconsistencies in police procedure at the Hyde Park crime scene. One user, tweeting as @ZukoMandlakazi, questioned:

“Show us a South African doing the same thing in Zim. The things that people we welcome into this country can be super ungrateful and disrespectful.”

Another user, @NireTToc, sarcastically commented on the bizarre sequence of events:

“Ah, nix to see here, cops deciding securing a crime scene is optional, leaving abo Mme free to moonlight as a tow truck driver, the 3 probably took the missing gun and possibly brewed a cup of Limpopo tea. Just your average, unexplained, absolutely fine series of events.”

Gun Still Missing As Victim Fights For Life

While the vehicle seizure has captured public attention, the core of the criminal case remains unresolved. Police have confirmed that the firearm used to shoot the gardener has still not been located, despite an extensive search involving the K9 unit.

Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the police spokesperson, provided a candid update on the investigation’s status.

“We have our dog unit inside, and some of our officers inside searching for the firearm. The victim has been taken to hospital. It was indicated that he is in a critical condition, but we are hoping that he will be fine.”

The police spokesperson confirmed that two suspects, aged 28 and 33, have been formally arrested and will face charges of attempted murder. They are expected to appear before the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court soon.

What Happens Next

The Hyde Park residence remains an active crime scene as forensic investigators continue their search for the missing weapon. The cartridge recovered from the shooting has been sent for ballistics analysis.

Police have confirmed that the two men taken into custody are cooperating with investigators, though they have not revealed the location of the firearm. Colonel Nevhuhulwi stated:

“They have not told us where the gun is. We cannot definitely say who shot.”

The victim, whose name has not been released, remains in hospital in critical condition. Medical staff have not provided an update on his prognosis.

As the investigation continues, questions mount about how vehicles fitted with illegal police equipment went unnoticed by authorities, and whether Thursday’s seizure represents a new direction in holding the Mugabe family accountable under South African law.

The case has been transferred to the Provincial Investigation Unit for further handling, indicating the seriousness with which authorities are now treating the matter.