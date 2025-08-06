SA raises alarm over US-deported criminals in eSwatini



The South African government has expressed alarm over the arrival of US-deported criminals in neighbouring eSwatini, warning of possible threats to national security due to the countries’ shared border.





Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said the presence of individuals with criminal records just across South Africa’s 430-kilometre border was a “matter of grave concern.” He confirmed that Pretoria was engaging with authorities in eSwatini to prevent any cross-border criminal activity.





The deportees, who reportedly served time in the US for various crimes before being returned to eSwatini, have triggered fears that South Africa’s porous borders could be exploited. In response, government agencies have begun tightening border surveillance and increasing intelligence cooperation with regional partners.





Analysts have warned that South Africa, already battling high levels of crime, cannot afford to ignore the potential consequences of relaxed immigration enforcement.





While the eSwatini government has yet to issue an official statement, diplomatic sources suggest pressure is mounting on the kingdom to respond to regional security concerns. South Africa has called for urgent bilateral talks to develop coordinated strategies.





The development has renewed calls for tougher immigration measures at home, as critics argue that South Africa’s border and deportation systems remain vulnerable.