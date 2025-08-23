SABAO HAILS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S LEADERSHIP, URGES STRONGER PARTY STRUCTURES AHEAD OF 2026

Chikankata, Thursday, August 22, 2025





Chikankata Member of Parliament, Jacqueline Sabao, has praised President Hakainde Hichilema for providing the decisive leadership that she says had long been absent in Zambia’s governance.





Speaking during a meeting at shamkan lodge in chikankata Ms. Sabao underscored the importance of intensifying branch formations as the UPND gears up for the 2026 general elections.





“President Hichilema has shown the kind of leadership this country has been yearning for. It is now up to us, at the grassroots, to match that vision with hard work and solid structures,” she said.





Ms. Sabao encouraged party officials and members to remain supportive of the President’s leadership style, noting that the Head of State is committed to ensuring equitable distribution of national resources across all communities.





She also used the platform to reiterate the New Dawn Government’s firm stance against corruption. She urged the public not to sympathise with individuals implicated in the looting of public funds.





Ms. Sabao urged party structures to remain active, united, and focused on mobilising support in their communities to secure a strong mandate for the UPND in 2026.



(C) The Falcon