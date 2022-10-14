SABOI GOES FOR TONGAS: NDC Leader Says Majority Of The People Insulting Her Are From Southern Province

~ This is very dangerous if left unchecked ~

Opposition NDC leader Saboi Imboela says it is surprising that majority of the people who insult her on social media are from Southern Province.

Commenting on a Facebook post, Saboi says she was wondering whether Zambia was heading into a tribal crusade or still practicing politics.

“It’s pure stupidity on your part to think it’s ok for people to fight me who is a parent also on things that I have no control over. Let us stick to politics.

“Otherwise if people want to go personal, we shall all go personal and they shud not run around and cry like little babies like u all are doing now…

“And sadly also, like I always say on some of the most hurtful posts, always look at the names that mainly insult me… Even right here, look at the names and the comments of people from the majority here. Is it a tribal crusade or politics?

“I would really love to know… Just read the comments yourself and the names here, and please help us understand what is going on in this country now. This is very dangerous if left unchecked,” she said.

When scolded for what others view as personal attacks on President Hakainde Hichilema, Saboi maintained her stance.

“Stanford Kabwata; I’m attacked because I’m president of my party, he’s attacked because he’s president of his party. It comes with the job.

“And now that he is even president of the country, it will be worse and he shud just be ready for that…

“The only thing we shud just avoid are insults because this country will kowela if people want to go that direction.

“UPND has already put us on that path but we need to stop it otherwise, it won’t be good. That I can assure u.”

Saboi insisted that the South had an agenda against anyone who was not one of them.

“Stanford Kabwata: I’m also a darling of the people of the South, even NWP. They call me their queen, their wife, etc, and I visit these places even more than I visit my own province…

“But we come here on Facebook, we have boys that don’t even know how to shave themselves insulting me and saying all sorts of things. Go on the pages of other opposition leaders and see what these young boys and girls, especially from the South are saying. It’s totally unacceptable.

“Who is driving the tribal crusade against the opposition? Even me their/ your mbuya is not safe. It’s not right.