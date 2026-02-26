SABOI IMBOELA COMES OUT SWINGING IN DEFENSE OF HER SG, MAMBWE ZIMBA



A swift law enforcement operation in Lusaka has culminated in the arrest of Mambwe Zimba, accused of transmitting deceptive electronic communication under the Cyber Crimes Act.





The Zambia Police Service confirmed that Zimba — a resident of Water Works in Libala South — was apprehended following a coordinated multi-agency operation targeting alleged digital misinformation.





Authorities state that on February 22, 2026, Zimba, acting as a page administrator, published a manipulated and misleading image on the Facebook platform “Zambia for All 2026,” falsely portraying the Republican President and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Force, Hakainde Hichilema, lying in a coffin.





Investigators allege the publication was deliberately crafted to mislead the public both within Zambia and beyond, heightening concern over the spread of harmful digital fabrications.





Zimba remains in police custody and is expected to appear before the courts as the case moves forward under the provisions of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025.



Source: Zambia Police, Public Relations