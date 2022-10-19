Saboi Imboela Is Very Shocked And Disappointed With HH For Not Showing Up At The State Organised Prayer, Fasting And Reconciliation Meeting

INVITING PEOPLE FOR PRAYERS THEN SHUNNING THEM IS NOT GOOD MANNERS

19/10/2022

The National Democratic Congress, NDC, is very shocked and disappointed that the President of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema did not show up at the state organised Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation meeting.

A look at the programme shows that the Zambian Republican President should have attended the event and given his speech at 10:15 hours. No official statement was given as to why the President did not show up.

Then later in the day, a programme was shared that the President is going to the Copperbelt for a 2 days visit. This clearly shows that the President is in good health but was just not interested in attending the prayers, as always.

It is a fact that the President has never been interested in this day when he was in opposition and even after. The sad part is that they went ahead and organised the function and intended to have him in attendance and then at the last minute he did not show up. If he had told them that he was not going to be there, his name would not have appeared on the programme. Or maybe they told him not to show up when they saw that the event was poorly attended, but your guess is as good as mine.

Inviting people for an event and then you do not show up is not good manners. It is actually called bad manners. It is like inviting people to your wedding and then the bride and groom do not show up, but the sister only appears. Better you announce from the onset that it is your sister’s get together party and not your wedding. Otherwise, we feel so let down by a President who does not respect or take his own programmes seriously. Some of us already announced that we would not attend the prayers at all government events, but pray at home. So the government should have at least taken its own programmes seriously.

Not surprisingly, the event was a big flop in many parts of the country. And judging by the mood in the country, you can not expect to have bad relations with everyone and then only call them for one day in the whole year. It just does not work like that. Reconciliation is a process and sometimes it can start a month or so earlier before an event like that. So a vindictive President like HH that wants to see everyone, man or woman, in prison for real, perceived and fabricated offences, can never reconcile this nation.

Issued by:

Saboi Imboela

President- NDC