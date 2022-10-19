Saboi Imboela Is Very Shocked And Disappointed With HH For Not Showing Up At The State Organised Prayer, Fasting And Reconciliation Meeting

INVITING PEOPLE FOR PRAYERS THEN SHUNNING THEM IS NOT GOOD MANNERS
The National Democratic Congress, NDC, is very shocked and disappointed that the President of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema did not show up at the state organised Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation meeting.
A look at the programme shows that the Zambian Republican President should have attended the event and given his speech at 10:15 hours. No official statement was given as to why the President did not show up.
Then later in the day, a programme was shared that the President is going to the Copperbelt for a 2 days visit. This clearly shows that the President is in good health but was just not interested in attending the prayers, as always.
It is a fact that the President has never been interested in this day when he was in opposition and even after. The sad part is that they went ahead and organised the function and intended to have him in attendance and then at the last minute he did not show up. If he had told them that he was not going to be there, his name would not have appeared on the programme. Or maybe they told him not to show up when they saw that the event was poorly attended, but your guess is as good as mine.
Inviting people for an event and then you do not show up is not good manners. It is actually called bad manners. It is like inviting people to your wedding and then the bride and groom do not show up, but the sister only appears. Better you announce from the onset that it is your sister’s get together party and not your wedding. Otherwise, we feel so let down by a President who does not respect or take his own programmes seriously. Some of us already announced that we would not attend the prayers at all government events, but pray at home. So the government should have at least taken its own programmes seriously.
Not surprisingly, the event was a big flop in many parts of the country. And judging by the mood in the country, you can not expect to have bad relations with everyone and then only call them for one day in the whole year. It just does not work like that. Reconciliation is a process and sometimes it can start a month or so earlier before an event like that. So a vindictive President like HH that wants to see everyone, man or woman, in prison for real, perceived and fabricated offences, can never reconcile this nation.
Issued by:
Saboi Imboela
President- NDC
SHUT UP. YOU TOLD YOUR MEMBER’S NOT TO ATTEND. UGLY WOMAN.
This woman doesn’t know what she wants or say. She is just confused. She told her members and friends not to attend the function. By the way, this day was set up by Lungu, why didn’t he go to heros instead of mudendere catholic Church.
Does this woman know anything in life or in politics? She made an announcement urging her party members and supporters ÑOT TO ATTEND the national day of prayer and reconciliation, now she is complaining that the president did not attend the state function. The Veep attended on behalf of the president.Her thinking is very shallow and shameful!
Someone needs to find this bored twit gainful employment. She’s the female version of Mwamba, feels the need to comment (and negatively) about everything HH to stay relevant.
She has very m nice eyes which most men would like to gaze at in their home. Saboi is right, there’s a lack of Public Relations in Hichilema’s government. The public are actually very disgruntled hence the boycotting of a religious event. Praise singers the writing is clear on wall! Things are not good in the country. People are hungry. Truth is free education and irregular CDF funds are not food for people to eat! Children are crying throughout the night because of hunger, while the government is busy involving in unproductive political battles with the opposition in the courts of law. So silent reaction from people is ignoring National Day of Prayer! To make it worse the president shuns it, so is he a religious man or not! Like Saboi, people have drawn various conclusions! Of course no positives!
No one either saw you at this special and colourful event. Infact you have no shame even by calling HH absence.
This prayer, fasting and reconciliation day you talk about is something concocted by Edgar Lungu after he had seen that his brutality had divided the country on tribal and political lines. He wanted to give a picture that there must forgiveness and reconciliation even when the culprit who were the PF and himself had not asked for forgiveness for causing the divisions that were evident. Instead of asking the Zambian people to for5give them, he brings in this day of prayer. You first ask for forgiveness before you pray. You do not pray to God with all your sins unforgivable. God will not hear you. In some cases, Edgar would be praying on this day, the next day PF have a bus or two filled with cadres and pangas t6o go and maim and kill UPND members. What hypocrisy s this?
We feel that this holiday should be done away with and a new day be suggested by the church with a proper theme suggested. I for one, i am a christian but i discerned the motive by the PF to hoodwink the masses on this day of prayer without seeking forgiveness of whatever wrong had been made.