SABOI IMBOELA SAYS UKA LACKS STRATEGIC DIRECTION AFTER CITIZENS FIRST EXIT

IMBOELA SAYS UKA LACKS STRATEGIC DIRECTION AFTER CITIZENS FIRST EXIT

By: Sun FM TV Reporter

The United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) has welcomed Citizens First’s decision to withdraw from the coalition.

UKA media chairperson Saboi Imboela acknowledged the alliance’s ongoing leadership challenges and lack of a clear strategic direction.

Ms. Imboela, who also leads the National Democratic Congress, stated that her party would soon conduct internal consultations to determine whether to remain in the coalition.