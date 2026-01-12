Saboi Imboela Torches Faction PF — And Dumps More Fuel on an Already Raging Ichipani Fire

Saboi Imboela has taken a verbal blowtorch to the Faction Patriotic Front (PF), gleefully pouring gasoline on an Ichipani that was already burning out of control.

Recalling her time in the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA), Saboi revealed that she once made what many then considered a “radical” proposal. In a UKA meeting, she suggested that the only way to save the alliance was to expel PF altogether. The idea was dismissed. The result, she says, is now history: UKA collapsed under the very weight she warned about.

With unmistakable satisfaction, Saboi drew a direct parallel to current events in Tonse Alliance.

“Let me explain my post a little further,” she said, making it clear that her earlier warning was neither emotional nor accidental. When UKA refused to act, it sealed its own fate. Tonse, however, has now made the hard but necessary decision that UKA lacked the courage to make.

According to Saboi, Tonse may emerge leaner, with fewer numbers, but it will survive—and survival, she argues, is far better than being strangled by internal chaos. The alliance, she insists, has chosen long-term stability over short-term illusions.

And then came the real jab.

PF, Saboi said, is simply “too big” to be in any alliance. Not big in influence or electoral discipline—but big in behavior and attitude. Too loud, too entitled, too unruly to function alongside others. In short, a political giant that knocks over the furniture wherever it goes.

Her verdict was blunt and unapologetic: PF should seriously consider standing on its own. Alliances, she implied, are for partners—not for political bullies who believe every room belongs to them.

In one sweeping statement, Saboi managed to mock, warn, and vindicate herself all at once—leaving Faction PF singed, exposed, and once again at the center of a fire they insist they are not responsible for, even as the smoke tells a very different story.

By Elly Katu