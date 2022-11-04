SABOI IMBOELA’S ARREST A CONSEQUENCE OF HER FOUL MOUTH – SICHULA

By Oliver Chisenga

THE arrest and detention of Saboi Imboela is self-inflicted, says National Democratic Congress leader George Sichula.

In a statement, Sichula said Imboela has been charged and arrested in accordance with the law “because of her insolence and vulgarity”.

“We have always counselled that this is an era of civil politics, void of insults and abuses, especially to those in leadership.

A good leader should accept to be led, but it looks like madam Saboi has not come to realisation that President Hakainde Hichilema is a President for all Zambians,” he said.

“At the frauds department of the Zambia Police, she was warned and cautioned for hate speech contrary [to] section 65 of the Cyber security [Act] and later at crime 1 she was warned and cautioned, charged and arrested with criminal libel contrary to Section 191 of the Penal Code. Clearly, as a surrogate of the PF, Saboi has no manner of respect for President Hichilema, and her arrest is a consequence of her foul mouth towards those in authority.”

Sichula urged Imboela to learn from experience, warning that if she does not do this even those she claimed to be leading would one day turn against her and “spew unprintables as she has been doing”.

Meanwhile, Sichula said Imboela has been masquerading as ‘NDC’ president but insisted that she has never been leader of the opposition party.

“I would like to put the record straight: Saboi is not and has never been the leader of the National Democratic Congress. She has been an imposter who has had not respect for the courts of law,” Sichula stated.

“As it stands, Saboi who has been masquerading as leader of our party has impending contempt proceedings, thus cannot by any means be addressed or referred to as ‘president’.”

Sichula warned individuals and institutions “who have continually defied the court” by addressing Saboi as president of the NDC.

“We have noted with concern that certain women organisations have insisted on inviting Saboi to their activities in her so-called capacity as ‘president’. This should come to an end,” said Sichula.

The Court of Appeal recently dismissed an appeal by Imboela, Chishimba Kambwili and Ackson Kaonga who had been cited for contempt by the Ndola High Court for holding a ‘convention’ in Luanshya.