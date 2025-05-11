SABOI’S EXPULSION HISTORY, MY FOCUS IS HOW WE’LL GET RID OF THIS GOVT – Sakwiba Sikota

SABOI’S EXPULSION HISTORY, MY FOCUS IS HOW WE’LL GET RID OF THIS GOVT – SAKI





UNITED Kwacha Alliance Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota says the expulsion of Saboi Imboela from the alliance is a thing of the past, and that he is now concentrating on important matters of the state.





On Wednesday, Imboela dismissed her expulsion from the alliance, stating that Sikota lacked the authority to expel her.





Imboela has also purportedly expelled and retired Sikota from UKA in both “public and national interest due to his worrisome behaviour and failure to help the Alliance have proper documents, governance, leadership and direction”. Reacting to this, Sikota said his primary focus was on how the opposition would get rid of the current government.





“Right now, I’m concentrating on important matters of the state, as to how we’ll get rid of this government” he said.



News Diggers