SABOTAGE ON THE COPPERBELT: WHY PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MUST RETHINK HIS INNER CIRCLE- Sikaile Sikaile

SABOTAGE ON THE COPPERBELT: WHY PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MUST RETHINK HIS INNER CIRCLE





This article is my continued reflection following the recent incident on the Copperbelt which is under investigation, where unruly individuals obstructed Republican President Hakainde Hichilema in Chiwempala.





That serious security breach speaks volumes about how ruthless politics can become and should serve as a major wake-up call for President Hichilema. I have noted how the majority of opposing views ( opposition )celebrated the unfortunate event.





In politics, Mr. President, there is betrayal; in politics, there is pretense. Not everyone who salutes you genuinely wishes you well. Since assuming office, we have witnessed acts of sabotage committed with impunity. Some individuals have deliberately failed to implement public policies, including CDF projects meant to benefit all Zambians. We have also heard public servants openly claim that “you are doing nothing,” yet these are the very people responsible for driving the government’s development agenda.





Even more concerning is that some uniformed officers have shown open hostility toward you on social media. When those entrusted with the nation’s security behave that way, it raises serious questions about your safety.





To be honest, Mr. President, you survived that incident by the grace of God. Just look at the timeline how long it took before the first suspects were apprehended. In serious nations where presidential security is treated as a top priority, the individual who came that close and threw a stone (blocked only by a chair) would have been neutralized immediately.





You have often said, “they will change.” But Mr. President, you cannot change someone who does not love you. Even Christ, who died for our sins, acknowledged the stubbornness and ungratefulness of some human beings.





The problem on the Copperbelt is not yet resolved. You will need to seriously introspect and speak to your leadership. Governing a country requires intelligence both in the literal security sense and in the sense of being well-informed. Information is your greatest weapon for making sound decisions and safeguarding both yourself and the country as Commander-in-Chief.



As you address this matter, reflect honestly:

What if those stones were guns? What if the devil succeeded, and God forbid they killed you? Where would our nation be today?





Mr. President, your response mechanisms must improve. You are not only governing citizens who want Zambia to progress; you also face individuals including criminals who want you to fail and may even seek power through unconventional means. Prior to the Chingola incident, there had already been a coordinated pattern of concerning commentary circulating on social media since January. These warning signs were treated with kid gloves.





As Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, remember: tempering with your life is tempering with the lives of 22 million Zambians.





Another challenge is that many of the people you trust most are not listening to citizens. They are busy chasing quick riches and too distracted to understand what is really happening on the ground. I have said before: examine those around you first. You may discover that the roots of these problems begin with the very people closest to you.





Mr. President, do not get too comfortable. Be extra cautious and take full charge of your country.



Mr. President, you must also recognize that there is a growing flow of dirty money in circulation and history shows that illicit funds are never used for clean purposes. Dirty money always fuels dirty political operations.





This is not a threat you can afford to overlook. Illicit financial networks increasingly influence political activities, sponsor internal sabotage, and manipulate events from behind the scenes. These forces thrive in moments of division, such as what we are seeing in the PF, and they capitalize on confusion to undermine governance and distort democratic processes.





If left unchecked, these hidden financial interests could destabilize national security, compromise state institutions, and harm the very citizens you have sworn to protect. They operate quietly, strategically, and without regard for the long-term stability of Zambia.



Real leadership requires confronting not only the loud political battles but also the silent threats shaping our politics in dangerous ways. Strengthening oversight, empowering investigative institutions, and insulating political processes from criminal interference must be a priority.





I understand that not everyone in your circles may share the same level of sincerity, as interests differ. For some of us, it is about Zambia, and we are speaking from the bottom of our hearts.





MAY END BY REMINDING YOU THAT THE FUTURE OF OUR NATION AND YOUR LEGACY AS HEAD OF STATE DEPENDS ON THE COURAGE TO ADDRESS THESE HIDDEN FORCES WITH HONESTY, FIRMNESS, AND DECISIVE ACTION.



Be safe and stay blessed Mukando.



With respect,



Sikaile C. Sikaile

Independent Aspiring MP – 2026

Katombola Constituency