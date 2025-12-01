SAD NEWS: CCTV FOOTAGE REVEALS LAST MOMENTS OF KENYA’S STANDARD GROUP JOURNALIST WHO DIED IN A CLUB FROM SUSPECTED PÔISÓNING

CCTV footage has offered a clear timeline of the moments that led to the death of Standard Group Media journalist Amos Harun Maina, who collapsed and died at a bar in Mirema, Nairobi, on November 16.

The video shows him arriving at the bar in the late afternoon and interacting with different people before his condition changed sharply later in the evening.

His death has since raised serious concerns, with detectives now investigating how he consumed a poisonous substance.

The footage shows Amos entering the bar at 4:18 pm and walking to a table where a man and a woman were seated.

He greeted them and then moved to another table. By around 4:30 pm, he had joined a group of revellers and began taking a drink.

A short while later, at about 4:50 pm, a lady approached him, and the two spoke briefly before he moved again and continued drinking.

He is later seen playing pool and returning to his table at 5:05 pm, where he took more sips before heading back to the pool area.

At around 5:08 pm, another lady joined him, and by 5:23 pm, he left two women he had been speaking to and returned to his activities. Nothing in his behaviour at this point suggested he was unwell.

Later in the evening, at 7:47 pm, Amos ordered another drink. The lady who served him joined him at the table, and soon after, a second lady also sat with them.

At 7:56 pm, both women stepped away, leaving him alone. His mood changed sharply after this. The footage shows him suddenly dozing off at the table and remaining in that state for almost an hour, up to around 9 pm.

At 9:22 pm, his head fell backward, and that is believed to be the moment he died. A bartender attempted to support him, but it was already too late.

His brother arrived at 10:49 pm and tried to wake him, only to discover he had passed away.

Detectives from the DCI are now waiting for the toxicology report, expected next week, to help determine what exactly led to his death.