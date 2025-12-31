SAD NEWS: Husband Dies by Su!c!de After Learning of Wife’s Death



What began as a sorrowful Christmas Eve for the Muzhimbu children turned into a devastating double tragedy after their father died by suicide following the death of his hospitalized wife.





Davy Muzhimbu, 52, and his wife Veronica, 47, had been married for over 29 years. Earlier in December, the couple reportedly had a marital dispute that escalated into a physical confrontation. Shortly afterward, Veronica was admitted to Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital, where she received treatment for injuries sustained during the incident.



According to family members, doctors later authorized further medical tests due to Veronica’s continued stomach pains. Samples were collected; however, there were allegations of delays in subjecting them to detailed examination.





Speaking to TV Yatu, the couple’s daughter, Clara, said her mother passed away on the very day she was scheduled to submit the samples—three days after the tests had been sanctioned.





Clara further revealed that her father was arrested and detained for several weeks following his wife’s hospitalization. During this period, families from both sides reportedly met and agreed that Davy be released on police bond.



Upon his release, police officers allegedly informed him that if his wife were to die within a year of the incident, he would be required to return for further investigations.



After weeks of fighting for her life, Veronica succumbed to her condition. Shortly after learning of her death, Davy made the tragic decision to end his life.





While Christians across the country celebrated the birth of Jesus, the Muzhimbu family and friends were plunged into mourning, grappling with the loss of both Veronica and her husband Davy, who died just hours apart on Christmas Eve.

The couple has since been laid to rest at the family grave, where they now lie side by side.