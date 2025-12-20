SAD NEWS: Kitwe man takes own life after wife rejects polygamy

A 39-YEAR-OLD man of Kitwe has committed su!c!de after his wife rejected his proposal to enter into a polygamous marriage.





Gasper Kunda, of Ipusukilo Township, took his life on Wednesday morning after his wife, Josephine Mwandu, refused to accept his decision to marry another woman.





The couple had been living together until December 6, when Mwandu left the matrimonial home after her husband informed her of his intention to take a second wife.





Copperbelt Province police commanding officer Mwala Yuyi said in an interview that after leaving for her parents’ house, Mwandu was informed that her husband had begun selling chairs from their home.





Mr Yuyi said the information prompted her to call her husband, but he did not answer her calls.



“On the fateful day, the wife went to her matrimonial home and found it locked,” he said.





Mr Yuyi explained that she later asked her brother-in-law to enter the house through the window. Upon entry, the brother found Kunda lying dead beside a pesticide bottle.



By Zambia Daily Mail newspaper