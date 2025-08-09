SADC Backs North-South Economic Corridor Plan

Seven Southern African Development Community (SADC) nations have endorsed a plan to transform the North-South Corridor (NSC) into a smart economic corridor, aiming to drive industrialisation, job creation, and sustainable growth. The decision was made at a high-level workshop in Johannesburg, South Africa, from 24 to 25 July 2025, involving Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, alongside international and SADC partners.

The NSC, a critical trade route handling over 60% of SADC’s trade, stretches from Durban, South Africa, to Kolwezi, DRC, intersecting major Trans-African Highways and key mineral, agricultural, and river basin zones. Supported by the Southern African Power Pool grid and ICT infrastructure, the corridor is poised to enhance energy and digital services, fostering modern agricultural practices and industrial growth.

The smart economic corridor concept focuses on concentrating economic activities within the corridor’s radius to leverage infrastructure access. Estimates suggest the initiative could unlock $16.1 billion in GDP and create 1.6 million jobs, particularly for youth, women, and small enterprises, through local manufacturing and value chains.

The pilot programme is set to begin in 2026, pending approval by the SADC Council of Ministers and Heads of State Summit in August 2025.