SADC calls for joint summit with East Africa Community on DRC conflict

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) which convened an extraordinary summit in Harare, Zimbabwe, has admitted that its peacekeeping mission in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has not achieved the required results and must be reviewed.

The meeting, chaired by Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, brought together SADC member states to discuss a unified response to the escalating conflict.

The crisis in Eastern DRC has intensified in recent days, with the M23 rebel group seizing control of Goma, the biggest city in the eastern DRC. The violence has resulted in the loss of lives, including SADC peacekeepers, and displaced thousands of people.

The SADC bloc has since called for a joint emergency summit with the East African Community.

In his opening remarks, Mnangagwa expressed condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeepers and emphasized the need for collective action to address the crisis. He also commended the contributions of SADC member states and the SADC Secretariat in ensuring regional security.

“On behalf of SADC, the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the Member States and families of the brave men and women who lost their lives in the service of the people of DRC, the SADC region and indeed the cause of continental and world peace,” Mnangagwa stated.

“Our condolences also extend to the families of the non-combatant victims who have lost their lives as a result of this conflict. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace.”

The summit aims to find lasting solutions to the challenges facing the Eastern DRC, including the humanitarian crisis and the plight of internally displaced populations.

SADC has condemned the attacks by “aggressor” forces and reiterated its commitment to ensuring collective security and promoting dialogue and peace-building efforts.

Attendees at the summit include President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar, President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, and other SADC leaders.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, Angola’s João Lourenço, and DRC’s Félix Tshisekedi joined virtually, while other member states sent representatives.

Ramaphosa was accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola; Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga; and Minister in The Presidency, Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.