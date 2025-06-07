SADC MOURNS EDGAR LUNGU



The SADC Secretariat has learned with deep sorrow and profound sadness of the passing of His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the forme

r President of the Republic of Zambia on 05 June 2025.



We extend our heartfelt condolences to His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, the Lungu family, former First Lady, Ms. Esther Nyawa Lungu, the family and the Government and people of Zambia during this time of national mourning and grief.





President Lungu served the Republic of Zambia with distinction, and his contribution to regional integration, peace, and development will be remembered with great respect. As Chairperson of SADC from August 2015 to August 2016, President Lungu played a pivotal role in advancing the regional integration agenda. His leadership was instrumental in promoting democratic governance, industrialisation, and infrastructure development across the region.





Under his chairship, SADC witnessed important strides in economic cooperation and regional diplomacy. President Lungu also championed peace and security efforts in the region, and his unwavering commitment to unity and solidarity among SADC Member States reflected the core values of our Community.





As we mourn his passing, we celebrate a life dedicated to public service and Pan-African ideals. May his legacy inspire current and future generations to continue working toward a peaceful, integrated, and prosperous SADC region.



May his soul rest in eternal peace.️️️