SADC SEAC ARRIVES IN ZAMBIA

SADC SEAC ARRIVES IN ZAMBIA



SEAC POST-ELECTION REVIEW MISSION WITH KEY ELECTORAL STAKEHOLDERS IN

ZAMBIA



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the Nation that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Electoral

Advisory Council (SEAC) will undertake a Post-Election Review Mission from 3rd to

12’h February 2026, aimed at engaging key national stakeholders following the conduct of Zambia’s 2016 and 2021 General Elections.





The Mission will be undertaken in line Article 7.3 of the Revised SADC Principles and

Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections, which outlines the role of SEAC during the post-election period and underscores the importance of reviewing the electoral process with stakeholders to strengthen democratic practices and promote peace and stability.





During the Mission, SEAC will hold consultative meetings with state institutions, the Electoral Commission of Zambia, Civil Society Organisations, Political Parties, and

Cooperating Partners to reflect on electoral conduct, identify challenges and good practices, and assess progress in implementing recommendations from

previous election observation missions.





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reaffirms the

commitment of the Zambian Government to regional and international democratic norms and principles, and underscores its continued cooperation with SADC and other partners in promoting transparent, credible, and peaceful

electoral processes.





PF Writes to SADC Over Threats to Democracy in Zambia



PF Writes to SADC Over Threats to Democracy in Zambia



The opposition Patriotic Front has formally written to the Southern African Development Community, raising serious concerns about threats to democracy and the upcoming 2026 elections in Zambia.





In a letter addressed to SADC Executive Secretary His Excellency Elias Magosi, the PF, through its Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba, accuses President Hakainde Hichilema’s government of undermining democratic principles, the rule of law, and the independence of electoral institutions.





Ambassador Mwamba says that since 2021, opposition campaigns, protests, and demonstrations have been banned, with law enforcement agencies used to target political opponents. He further alleges interference with the judiciary and the passing of repressive legislation, including the Cybersecurity and Cyber Crimes Acts of March 2025, which he says curtail constitutionally guaranteed rights.





The statement also highlights attacks on the PF party headquarters in Lusaka, the targeting and imprisonment of opposition leaders, and what the party describes as attempts by the ruling party to compromise the Electoral Commission and influence the constitutional-making process ahead of next year’s elections.





The PF says these actions threaten the holding of free, fair, and credible elections and could endanger Zambia’s long-standing peace. Ambassador Mwamba adds that the party is ready to present evidence of these claims to the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security in Gaborone.