SADC to establish whether Emmanuel Mwamba really ran away from court cases in Zambia as advanced by the UPND Media Team ; whether he was really on bail and had his passport in his custody , whether he was able to travel in and out of the country freely, to also go to court to hear his cases freely.





This comes after Emmanuel Mwamba wrote to SADC accusing Zambia of human rights violations .





In response , the UPND Media Team wrote a letter to SADC, EU and US Embassy which gave a clear description of Emmanel Mwamba’s departure from Zambia.





This is important as it will also create a basis for understanding fugitives like EM and the malicious publications aimed at tarnishing the image of Zambia , in a country which has seen a lot of restoration of the rule of law.





A country where media houses are now freely featuring whoever they want.



A country where the President is a proponent of dialogue and engagement and not violence .





According to the Afro-barometer survey 2023, Zambia is on top of the list of the most democratizing states in the world .



Details later ….



UPND MEDIA TEAM