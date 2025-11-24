MWAISA BANGA!



SADC TO TRAVEL TO ZAMBIA TO INVESTIGATE COMPLAINTS OF THREATS TO DEMOCRACY AND THREATS TO HOLDING OF CREDIBLE, FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS IN THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA IN 2026





Gaborone- Monday, 24th November 2025



Following the complaint raised by Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, Chairperson for Information and Publicity on behalf of the Patriotic Front, the SADC Secretariat has stated that it is dispatching the SADC Electoral Advisory Council to investigate allegations of manipulation of the 2026 General elections.





“The concerns that you have raised fallwithin the mandate of the SADC Electoral Advisory

Council (SEAC), which, incidentally, is preparing to travel to the Republic of Zambia to carry out a post-election review mission in terms of Article 7.3. of the revised SADC

Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2021).”





In his complaint to SADC, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba catalogued serious issues that accused President Hakainde Hichilema of engaging in the process of stealing the largest political party in Zambia using state instutions and the Judiciary, had passed draconian laws that took away freedom of expression of citizens, was engaged in passing amendments of the Constitution that will negatively impact the 2026 General elections, and was actively undermining the independence and autonomy of the Electoral Commission of Zambia.





In a letter responding to Amb. Mwamba, Ms Onalenna Nthase, Senior Secretary Directorate of the Organ on Politics Defence and Security Affairs, she stated that;



“The SADC Secretariat takes note of the concerns that you raised in the letter mentioned above, and of your readiness to travel to Gaborone, Republic of Botswana, to further

make representations on the matter.”





“The concerns that you have raised fall within the mandate of the SADC Electoral Advisory

Council (SEAC), which, incidentally, is preparing to travel to the Republic of Zambia to carry out a post-election review mission in terms of Article 7.3. of the revised SADC

Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2021).”





“These reviews are critical to address any post-election conficts, or evaluate

recommendations made by electoral observation missions, and as a platform through which Member States can be encouraged to implement all relevant recommendations

emanating from the SADC Electoral Observation Missions (SEOM) and SEAC Reports.”





“Based on ongoing consultations with the Republic of Zambia, the Secretariat will

communicate with your offices on the dates and venue for the SEAC consultations with

electoral stakeholders in Zambia.”



“This will be the ideal forum for you to make the

representations above.”





The SADC Electoral Advisory Council (SEAC) is a technical body that advises the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on matters relating to elections, democracy, and good governance within the region.





It operates in accordance with the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections.